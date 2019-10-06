VIDEO: Deer bursts through salon window

LONG ISLAND, NY (CNN) – A very scary day at the hair salon was caught on camera at a shop on New York’s Long Island Saturday.

A deer crashed through the front door and ran into the break room, circled back to the front and ran back outside.

The shop owner said at first she thought a car crashed into the salon.

A woman sitting on a couch near the window was hit by the deer. She had leg and head pain, and was taken to the hospital.

Her injuries were non-life threatening.

The salon owner said besides the shattered window, there was no significant damage to the shop.

But she did have to clean up deer blood from the floor.