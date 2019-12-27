VIDEO: Delivery driver destroys package on cam

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – A Christmas Grinch was caught on camera destroying an Amazon delivery in Michigan.

It’s the video footage neighbors living on the 3500 block of Bellow’s Court never imagined surveillance cameras would capture.

Check out the truck driver stopped in front of a home, carefully place a package in front of his rear appearance tire.

After doing a door knock, he gets back behind the wheel and goes back and forth, crushing what’s inside.

“The package was damaged. I turned it over and realized that it had been sliced open a couple of times,” said neighbor George Porretta.

Porretta was outraged by this footage, which goes on to show the guy coming back around and running over the package yet again.

“It looked like it had been crushed,” he said.

Soon after at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Decmber 17, Porretta picked up what was left: a smart remote for a garage door.

“So I delivered the package then to the intended recipient,” Porretta said. “He was shocked like anybody would be but he took it.”

Porretta says the order was replaced by Amazon but insists this must stop before he ruins any more gifts.

“Get another job. Don’t mess with other people’s stuff. Everybody works hard for their money,” he said.

His van unmarked, leading Porretta to believe he’s under contract with a third-party delivery service.

A shameless Grinch now on the radar of police, Porretta said, “It’d be nice if he turned himself in. I don’t know if he will or won’t.”

That neighbor says Amazon replaced the package and police are looking into the incident.

Amazon has not yet commented on what happened.