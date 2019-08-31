Video: Grandma forces way into teen’s home for American Girl Doll

Breaking News
17-year-old arrested for football game shooting in Alabama
by: KETV/CNN

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV/CNN) – A 17-year-old in Nebraska thought it would be OK to let a 64-year-old grandmother come to her house to buy a doll.

She’s now regretting that decision.

Sophie Wetzel started collecting American Girl Dolls when she was a kindergartner.

“Each Christmas – that was her Santa Claus gift,” said her mother, Kristin Chronic.

But now that she’s a senior in high school, she’s outgrown the dolls. She’s even made some good money from selling them.

Sophie sells her dolls on Facebook Marketplace and always met the buyers in a public place.

But this time, Sophie and her mom thought it would be OK to allow a woman to come to their house to purchase a doll.

“it should be a safe place, why not, it’s an American Girl Doll. It’s a grandma,” Chronic said.

They say the 64-year-old woman bought the doll and left. However, the woman decided she wanted a different doll and returned to their home the next day three times unannounced.

“She kept texting me and texting me, I was like, ‘no, I’m done with this,'” Sophie said.

Sophie was home alone – even hiding under the table at one point.

