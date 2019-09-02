VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

Breaking News
Officials: Some deaths, 34 missing in boat fire
by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters captured more remarkable footage from inside the eye of Dorian.

The Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunters tweeted out footage of their recent nighttime flight into the eye of then-Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

The video is a light show.

For more on the Hurricane Hunters and Hurricane Dorian, click here.

