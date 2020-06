WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted in Westhampton with cubs Wednesday relaxing on a resident’s yard!

22News viewer LeeAnn said a mama bear and her two cubs were visiting. The video shows the bears at the edge of the woods sniffing and licking the grass.

