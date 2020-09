MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - Midland ISD's Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to send superintendent, Orlando Riddick, on paid administrative leave. The decision, however, does not mean Riddick has officially been terminated or that he has opted out from filing a grievance.

Monday night's vote allows the board to place an interim in Riddick's capacity. The board also voted unanimously to appoint Chief Financial Officer, Darrell Dodds, as acting superintendent. The difference between "interim" and "acting" is whether he or she is already a staff member at MISD or if the person is being brought on as a third party.