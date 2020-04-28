Video of 4-year-old preaching goes viral

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tiny preacher from Mobile is going viral and spreading joy as she spreads the word of God.
Harmony Love is a single mother and says her family has a special relationship with Christ. Her four-year-old daughter Grace loves to preach.
Harmony took a video of Grace preaching Saturday. Grace’s sisters, Amazin and Mercy, are clapping and singing along behind her.
Harmony posted the video on Facebook and it quickly went viral. The post has been shared more than 38,000 times.
