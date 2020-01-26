VIDEO: Police called on student who wouldn’t switch seats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) – A Ball State University professor is apologizing after calling campus police on a student who refused to switch seats with someone during class.

A video of the confrontation went viral on social media.

The student claimed the professor was being racist.

The video, now viewed more than 100,000 times on Twitter, shows campus police interrupting a Tuesday morning marketing class at Ball State University.

“I was scared I was going to get shot, I was going to get tased, get beat, arrested, I didn’t know. Honestly didn’t know,” said senior Sultan Benson.

Benson said his professor called for backup after he declined to move from a seat in the back of the room to a newly vacated one in the front.

“Thirty minutes into class, a young lady had to leave for some reason. We’re unsure of what the reasoning was. But she sits directly in the front of the classroom,” Benson recalled. “About 5 minutes after that, the professor asked me to move to that seat. Mind you, I have my book bag and everything already undone. My laptop’s plugged in, it’s charging.”

Benson, a business major set to graduate in May, said he politely refused and explained why.

He called the exchange “calm” and said he was “caught off guard” when it escalated within minutes.

“He gave me the two options of ‘You can move or I can call the police.’ ‘You gonna call the police?’,” Benson said.

He did. Two officers showed up, prompting a junior to start recording on his phone.

He said, “It was such like unprofessional and unethical of a professor, of a college esteemed professor, to do. It wasn’t right. So I felt like it needed to be seen.”

In the video, officers are heard asking for witness input.

Three other students were sitting in the back and weren’t told to move.

“He’s targeting this,” Benson said as he pointed to his skin.

On Wednesday, university officials issued a statement saying they’re working to understand what happened and how they can improve.

They vowed to put “educational and preventive measures in place” and said the faculty member involved emailed an apology to students.

Benson says he isn’t apologizing for standing his ground.

“Ball State is what you make it. Try to speak out. Don’t be afraid. Speak your mind. Don’t let anybody silence you,” addressed Benson.

In his apology email, the professor wrote: