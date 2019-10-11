VIDEO: Police officer saves choking baby

GREENVILLE, SC. (WHNS/CNN) – A police officer in South Carolina is being hailed as a hero after saving an infant from choking.

It was a dramatic and terrifying incident that had a happy ending, and it was caught on the officer’s body cam.

At 4-months-old, Maryelle and her mother Kiersten Nivens, have had many many firsts.

But this is one incident Kiersten hopes will be the first and the last.

“We had a really, really bad scare. I tried to give her some Tylenol and she took a deep breath – whenever I was trying to give it to her and she immediately started choking on it,” she said.

The choking spell sent Kiersten into a panic, and with her dead phone in her hand, she ran outside.

“I had her arms and I was just calling for help. She just stopped breathing because she was choking so bad,” Kiersten described.

“The neighbors were flagging us down telling us which house it was to go to,” said Corporal Derrall Foster, who works with the patrol division with the Belton Police Department.

“She was not blue yet, but she was not breathing. She was very limp. I saw my 2-year-old as if it were her, and I knew we had to take care of the situation,” said Cpl. Foster.

He added, “The child wasn’t really responding, kind of lethargic. Took the child from them, laid the child face down at an angle and started patting its back.”

Just as Cpl. Foster heard the sirens from an EMS crew, also came the most alarming but perfect sound they all waited for.

“Oh God, it was very relieving,” said Cpl. Foster.

Now little Maryelle and Kiersten are both fine and ready to take on more firsts.

“I’m definitely so thankful for him and for all the first responders who came,” said Kiersten.

She said she is eternally grateful for the heroic actions of the officer who revived her baby.