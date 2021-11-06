Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — A stranger took the shirt off his back to create a makeshift tourniquet after a mother was shot in the leg while walking with her toddler, who was in a stroller, in Manhattan, video provided to PIX11 News Friday shows.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told PIX11 News she was getting diapers from the store when she was shot Thursday afternoon on West 225th Street, just west of Broadway, in the Marble Hill neighborhood.

She initially did not realize what happened until she felt pain in her leg.

Video captured the mother begin to limp and clutch the child’s stroller.

A passerby then took off his coat, then the shirt off his back, and used the shirt to wrap a makeshift tourniquet around the woman’s leg.

Several people then worked to get her into a vehicle, and she was driven to the hospital by private means.

The mother said a day later she was still shaken, but felt lucky to be alive and grateful her child was not physically harmed.

The NYPD said it did not appear she was the intended target of the gunfire. Sources later said the gunman was trying to rob another man when the pair struggled and shots rang out.

Authorities said a male suspect fled the scene. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

