VIDEO: TSA’s Top 10 finds of 2019

(WWLP) – The Transportation Security Administration has released recent firearm data in 2019.

According to a news release sent to 22News, TSA first confirmed only live firearms found at checkpoints that shoot projectiles are counted, not replica firearms. However, TSA officers have caught a 3D printed firearm.

TSA said there have been several incidents of catching 3D printed firearms Raleigh-Durham International Airport, firearm parts, knuckles as well as other prohibited items.

Between February 10 and 23, TSA found 161 firearms and of those 161, 145 were loaded and 62 had a round chambered. In total, 4,432 firearms were found in 2019.