2019 was warmer and much wetter than average

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The climate data for 2019 was just released and precipitation across the United States totaled 34.78 inches, 4.48 inches above the long-term average, making 2019 the second wettest year on record after 1973.

Temperatures were above average across the county despite some regions that were among the only cool spots on the planet. The average temperature measured across the United States was 52.7 degrees, 7 tenths of a degree above the 20th century average.

Despite the warmth, it was still the coolest year across the country since 2014. Temperatures were above average here in western Massachusetts last year.

“I think it was warmer than usual, we had a funny summer though, I think as far as it not being wicked hot this summer so I don’t know,” Gina Healie of Chicopee said.

“Last year was more like spring in the winter. We had more hot weather than cold weather,” Jose Fines of Chicopee said.

The 2010s were also the warmest decade on record. According to Climate Central, the 2010s were the warmest of the past five decades for Springfield.

