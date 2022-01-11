Agencies bracing for surge in housing needs as eviction moratorium deadline approaches

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul is signaling that the Friday deadline for the extension on New York State’s eviction moratorium will stand.

“And what we want to do is let people know that, that is concluding very shortly. I’m having conversations with the legislature on what to do with this issue,” said the Governor during a Tuesday press conference. She added that she is in talks with legislators and seeking federal aid to help landlords and tenants.

But lacking any assistance, the deadline means that for thousands in the Capital Region they must pay back rent or they face eviction.

On the same day of the press conference, eviction and fair housing rights protestors blocked traffic on Washington Avenue in Albany, one block away from the Capitol.

Dorca Reynoso with Housing Justice For All told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that the issue has less to do with the moratorium ending and more to do with the rising cost of rent that she says is out of reach for most New Yorkers for several years.

“We have over 500,000 New Yorkers facing eviction,” said Raynoso.

Liz Hitt, Director of the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society, says legal action and having to move probably won’t come as a surprise to most of those who are facing eviction.

“They know they are in this situation.” But she says they do need to get prepared now by seeking solutions for housing through places like the Legal Aid Society and the Department of Social Services.

If you are someone seeking help for housing insecurity, Hitt says you will need to provide some important documentation, such as your personal identification. And if you have children, you will need to show their birth certificates. You will also need a copy of your lease agreement and anything else that proves where you’re living.

“What’s your address, what’s the rent, what’s the amount of back rent that is owed,” said Hitt.

And it’s not just people who will be impacted.

Nikki Gagnon, Community Outreach Manager for the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, says they are expecting about 17,000 local animals to be impacted by the end of the eviction moratorium. And overloaded area shelters simply cannot accommodate a rush of incoming homeless pets.

So, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is now asking for donations of items to make things easier for pet owners and their pets should they be evicted. Those needing assistance can head to the organization’s Loved For Life website.

“So that we can distribute them to the people who need it as soon as they need it,” said Gagnon.