SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Morgan Holland is a homeowner in Springfield and will do anything that she can to make sure her home is energy efficient.

"It's frustrating to hear that heating is going to cost more as well," said Holland. "We usually challenge ourselves to wait to turn on the heat until Halloween. We are just big on keeping the heat down during the day when we aren't home when we are away at work, turning down the thermostat and automating that, and just keeping a lot of blankets around."