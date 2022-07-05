Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Climate change is affecting national parks across the country, resulting in less trees and less carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.

According to climate experts at Frontiersin.org, 1 percent of the largest trees hold 50% of the carbon in forests.

Ron Rausch, Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Stewardship, New York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation, said state parks are impacted too.

“Certainly, climate change has forced us to think about, rethink all the ways we manage our parks here in New York State,” said Rausch. “Rising sea-levels and water levels, even in the Great Lakes, certainly impacts all our parks, and our launches, and our beaches,” he added.

Rausch said they are committed to preserving the landscape of state parks for generations to come.