UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While many Americans are familiar with “Giving Tuesday,” a day in which people are encouraged to give in whatever ways they can, the Mohawk Valley is introducing a new giving day created just for our community.

In an effort to unite non-profit organizations around the valley, the Community Foundation has announced a new initiative called “Mohawk Valley Gives.” Registration opens at the end of May and will run through September.

“Most of the time, organizations don’t know how they can participate in both giving and receiving, and more importantly, networking,” said Jawwaad Rasheed, President of the Board of Trustees at the Community Foundation.

“I think one of the great things about this event, it’s not only going to be a massive fundraiser, but it’s going to connect people of like-mindedness who are trying to accomplish like goals,” said Rasheed.

This initiative will all lead up to the Mohawk Valley’s first-ever, 24-hour community giving day.

“It’s a 24-hour day of awareness, bringing nonprofit unique needs to the forefront, letting donors kind of scroll through and say – what’s important to them, what’s important to residents, and what is energizing them to give?’ said Alicia Fernandez Dicks, President/CEO of the Community Foundation.

“Whether it’s a small gift or a large gift, as long as everybody’s involved,” said Dicks.

Another goal of “Mohawk Valley Gives” is to harness the community’s united energy to help make a difference, and a positive impact.

“I’m really excited because I know what breeds success is when people can work together – we always work together, better,” said Rasheed.

Again, nonprofit organizations can begin registering on May 23rd via givemv.org.