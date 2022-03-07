The rising cost of gas has hit many people in their pockets.



According to CNBC, prices are at a 14-years high, and the national average for a gallon of gas reached $4,009 as of Sunday, March 6th.

Experts warn that the higher fuel costs could lead to fewer people traveling, in turn, leading to a lack of tourism. However, Judy McKinney Cherry, a Certified Economic Developer, said that traveling this year won’t break the bank if you plan.



“The first thing is you have to figure out what you wanna do, and then secondly, where can you get that same experience closer to home if you’re concerned about the gas prices,” said McKinney Cherry. “The third one is, you know, go with a buddy, share the cost, you know, split the cost and cut down on the expenses that way as well,” she added.



McKinney Cherry said that as gas prices continue to go up, airline costs will increase too.