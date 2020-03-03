DRONE // Tornado damage in Nashville suburb

(NBC News) At least nine people are dead after tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee overnight. Authorities said early Tuesday they expect that number to rise as recovery efforts continue.

Early morning drone footage revealed houses ripped apart in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville.

The Music City was also hit hard. Nashville’s fire department responded to reports of 40 building collapses around the city, with heavy damage downtown and in East Nashville.

“Chaos,” said Blakely Galbraith, a resident of Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

“Our apartments got hit the worst in our neighborhood,” Galbraith said. “Cars on top of our garage were overturned.”

