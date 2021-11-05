Giants tackle COVID, then the Raiders

BOSTON (WWLP) - After the 2020 Census was released the House and Senate drafted new district maps to better represent residents across the Commonwealth, but the shifts in population forced lawmakers to cut entire cities and towns right in half.

House lawmakers redrew all 160 house districts and Senators did the same with all 40 senate districts. After the maps were approved by both branches they were then sent to the Governor's desk to be signed into law. That's when Secretary of State William Galvin released a statement expressing his 'extreme disappointment' with the Governor's decision.