Giants tackle COVID, then the Raiders

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
MA Sec. of State ‘extremely disappointed’ by new district maps
Video
Top Stories
State Rep. Williams says ‘enough is enough’ following deadly accidents in Springfield
Video
Unico Eastern Regional meeting held in Springfield
Video
Volunteers sworn-in as AmeriCorps members in Springfield ceremony
Video
Jessy’s Fight donation to Baystate Health’s D’Amour Center for Cancer Care
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Fall Foliage Map
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Aaron Rodgers lashes out at ‘woke mob,’ defends unvaccinated status after catching COVID-19
Top Stories
Amherst businesses preparing for homecoming weekend at UMass
Video
Top Stories
Winning on and off the field: A small gesture with a big impact
Video
No Cam reunion: Jones, not Newton leads Pats vs. Panthers
Rodgers’ vaccination response met with questions
Video
Big Game Bound Week 9: Rodgers’ positive test affects Packers-Chiefs showdown, plus picks from former NFL safety Antoine Bethea
Video
Community
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
A delicious Meatball Minestrone Soup to enjoy all winter long
Video
Top Stories
Incorporate some festive fall foliage into your wardrobe
Video
Top Stories
There’s a scientific reason for the increase of cars hitting deer
Video
Significance of genomic testing for lung cancer treatment
Video
Why men should embrace yoga
Video
More than 500 nominations received in Hyundai’s Salute to Heroes
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
Giants tackle COVID, then the Raiders
Videos
by:
Andy Adler
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 07:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 07:47 PM EDT
What Giants fans can expect in the second half of the season.
Trending Stories
Driver dies after going 114 MPH, crashes into building on Page Blvd in Springfield
Video
Underage sex trafficking sting leads to arrests in West Springfield
Springfield police urge drivers to slow down after 4 deadly accidents
Video
Driver charged in deadly pedestrian crash on State Street in Springfield
Video
Driver pleads not guilty in connection with the death of Northampton bicyclist
Video