AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some of the world’s greatest golfers are in Columbia County as they prepare for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur championship.

Seventy-two women amateurs are teeing it up at practice rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Despite rainfall on Monday, the sun came out and the course dried up in just enough time for day one of practice rounds for the golfers.

And last year’s champion- Anna Davis- is back again.

“We’re super excited to be back,” said Bill Davis, Anna Davis’s father. “We had a great time last year. We were super fortunate to get to come then and had a great result.”

Anna is the youngest winner since the championship started in 2019. She claimed the title at 16 years old.

“I want to be the best in the world,” said Anna Davis at last year’s final round press conference. “I think playing in a tournament like this and playing junior golf from such a young age, my main goal has always been to be the best in the world.”

Anna’s father says he remembers being a bit on edge during last year’s championship.

“It doesn’t matter what your kid is doing- whether it’s robotics or anything else- you want them to do well,” said Bill Davis.

This year, he tells us he’s a bit more at ease and that he and Anna are looking forward to another enjoyable experience.

“Especially to come back here is a really special place- an amazing place- to get to come and play golf,” said Bill Davis. “And get to play a golf tournament with these girls that are so good. And we’re just really happy to be able to be with them. I hope the girls- you know, all the girls- enjoy their time here and have a good experience.”

The women are preparing to compete over 54 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the leading 30 players and ties will advance to the final round at Augusta National on Friday. Stay tuned with us all week for complete championship coverage.