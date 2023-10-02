SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A very generous donation was made to Baystate Children`s Hospital, to help fight pediatric cancer.

The hospital was awarded a $100,000 grant from ‘Hyundai Hope On Wheels’ to support pediatric cancer care.

Funds from this grant will support clinical research, which will allow children in the community access to the newest treatment, as well as a nurse practitioner with expertise in childhood cancer.

22News spoke with representative John Guastaferro, about why this funding is so significant, “A few decades ago the survival rate was about 57 percent, now we are at 85 percent. We will not stop until we get it to 100 percent and that’s what we focus on every single day.”

The grant will also help children who are undergoing treatment to experience milestone events that they may miss while in the hospital or out of school, such as gifts for birthdays or holidays.