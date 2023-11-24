CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, opioid-related overdose deaths in the state continues to be a public health issue.

There were more than 2,300 confirmed, and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re looking into the efforts of the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County, and the North Quabbin Region, to help reduce the number of deaths from opioids, and support people in recovery from addiction.

The task force is made up of over 400 members representing organizations involved in harm reduction, treatment, education, law enforcement, courts and social services. The issue of prevention and treatment is a community and personal effort.

Northwestern DA, and Co-Chair for the Opioid Task Force, David Sullivan told 22News, “A wide variety of folks, including folks that are in recovery and their family members. We want to be as inclusive as we can so that we build solutions based upon community needs and community wants.”

Learn more about the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region, and their efforts to prevent and treat substance abuse in the region, Sunday at noon on 22News.