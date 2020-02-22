Jury unanimous: Jeremy Christian guilty on all charges

Jeremy Christian is now convicted of killing two men and critically wounding another

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury found Jeremy Christian guilty on all charges in the MAX attack that left two people dead and critically wounded a third on May 26, 2017.

Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht read the verdicts on each charge from the jury and confirmed with the presiding juror that all the verdicts were unanimous.

They had deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a verdict around 2 p.m. Friday.

Christian, 37, killed Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best and critically wounded Micah Fletcher on the Green Line as it pulled into the Hollywood Transit Center late in the afternoon that day.

Judge Albrecht announced the sentencing hearing will be set sometime next week. Christian faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The charges

He pleaded not guilty on 12 charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

The verdict possibilities

A “guilty” verdict for the murder charges must be unanimous — that is, 12-0. For a “not guilty” murder verdict, at least 10 jurors must agree, that is a vote of 10-2.

The jury can also find Christian not guilty of first-degree murder and instead convict him of a lesser charge, including second-degree murder, manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, according to the instructions from Judge Albrecht.

On all the other charges, a vote of 10-2 — whether guilty or not guilty — is allowed by Oregon law. That is, 10 jurors must agree for a verdict to be rendered on each of those other charges.

In the end, the jury voted 12-0 on all charges, convicting Jeremy Christian of every charge he face.

MAX Attack victims Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche and survivor Micah Fletcher (KOIN)

