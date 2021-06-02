Missing 4-year-old boy from Middletown found safe; two adults in custody

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing boy from Middletown is now safe after an Amber Alert investigation Tuesday.

Middletown Police were alerted around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday that 4-year-old Armel Muhammed was missing.

The child was last seen in New Britain around 9 p.m. Monday night. His mother told police he is autistic and that that added to her concern.

Armel was left in the care of his uncle, Mario Jenkins. Jenkins left for work and left the child in the care of a family friend, later identified as Stephanie Michelle Fonda, 39.

According to police, Fonda took Jenkins’ vehicle – a blue 2010 Chevy Malibu – without permission. It was believed that Fonda was with her husband, David Fonda, 37.

Police put out an Amber Alert for the 4-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman a short time later.

Middletown Police tell News 8, Armel was found safe at the 5th Avenue Motel at 1695 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, just before 9 p.m. Police say he is safe but was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

David and Stephanie Fonda are both in police custody at this time. The city of New Britain told News 8 that the New Britain police department will not be charging the Fondas at this time. Police are still determining if any illegal activity took place in the city.

Stephanie Fonda is being held in Rocky Hill police custody, and David Fonda in Wethersfield police custody, both due to outstanding warrants from those towns unrelated to Tuesday’s incident.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 860-347-2541.