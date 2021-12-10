Observation deck, massive video board among planned Gillette Stadium upgrades

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The home of the New England Patriots will be getting a facelift in the coming months.

The team’s owners announced Friday a series of major renovations to Gillette Stadium, which include the installation of the largest high-definition video board for an outdoor stadium in the US and upgrades to its fan entrance and signature lighthouse.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

The new curved-radius video board will measure 370 feet by 60 feet, nearly double the size of the south end zone video board installed earlier this year, according to the team. It will give fans access to game action, replays, statistics and even fantasy football updates.

Behind the new video board on the north side of the stadium will be a 75,000 square-foot enclosed space connecting the upper concourse, which the teams says will be used for various functions year-round.

As for the lighthouse, not only will it be increased to 218 feet tall, but it will also feature an observation deck toward the top offering fans a 360-degree view of the stadium and surrounding area.

Additionally, the entry gates will be relocated to the lower plaza to create a new “fan activation area,” the team noted, and there will also be “new and improved concession locations and other fan amenities.”

The $225 million project is entirely funded by the Kraft family and is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 season.