Patriots continue preparations for first-place Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The 2-4 New England Patriots travel to Buffalo this week to face the 5-2 Bills who currently sit atop the AFC East.

It’s the first of two meetings between the divisional rivals this season and their 121st meeting overall.

Since 2000, the Patriots have won 35 of their 40 games against the Bills, including 15 straight between 2003 and 2010.

All time, New England has recorded 76 wins over Buffalo, which is their highest total against any opponent.

Head coach Bill Belichick has only lost to the Bills seven times in his career, five of which were with the Patriots. The last time the Patriots lost to the Bills was in Oct. 2016.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

12 Sports will get you ready for kickoff with our New England Nation Pregame Show at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence. Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh will dissect the matchup and discuss what the Patriots need to do to notch a win.

After the game, stick around for highlights, analysis and interviews in the New England Nation Patriots Wrap at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week to get you ready for the game:

Notes:

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly be sidelined for some time due to a knee injury. He’s been on the team’s injury report every week of the season so far.

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is recovering from a concussion he suffered during the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

As it stands, the team currently has wide receivers Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olzewski on its 53-man roster.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on the team looking different due to the COVID situation: “I think it starts in opportunities that we have to work together, whether that’s in meetings, walkthroughs or on the practice field, which is the best time, best opportunity. So, we’ll take advantage of all those and work hard to improve our performance at every level, individually and in each unit. We all need to do a better job – I mean, that’s obvious.”

Bill Belichick on the Bills: “Well, watching Buffalo, there’s a lot of familiarity with the team, but at the same time, it’s a new team. They’ve made some changes in the offseason and you can see this team continue to grow. The general manager and head coach have done a good job. [Brandon] Beane and [Sean] McDermott have done a good job of putting the team together and they’re obviously playing well. They’re a very explosive team offensively, very explosive in the kicking game, and defensively, they are the same defense that Coach McDermott’s had going back to Carolina and Buffalo – fundamentally sound, aggressive, do a good job turning the ball over.”