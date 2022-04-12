PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A local attorney has started a petition that calls for officers in the Pittsfield Police Department be equipped with body cameras and dashboard cameras. The petition currently has 105 signatures.

The petition began after the officer-involved shooting death of Miguel Estrella on March 25. The signatures were acquired at a Justice for Miguel march in the city of Pittsfield.

It reads:

“We, the undersigned, in light of the shooting of Miguel Estrella and Daniel Gillis where there was no body camera footage, hereby petition the City of Pittsfield to equip Pittsfield Police Officers with body cameras and police cruisers with dashboard cameras. Video footage greatly assists in the preservation of the truth with respect to police encounters. It neither favors the citizen interacting with the police or the police officers themselves—it neutrally captures what actually occurred.”

The DA’s office said 911 received multiple calls about 22-year-old Estrella, who they said was cutting himself. But they also said that Estrella refused medical treatment, so officers left him in the care of his girlfriend, Daneya Falwell.

Minutes later, 911 received another call requesting the officers return. A statement from the DA outlines a witness account that Estrella had a knife in his hands and “advanced towards the officers.” Law enforcement authorities said that’s when they deployed a Taser. They said an officer shot Estrella twice when the Taser could not subdue him. He died at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo, III said the petition will be put on the Pittsfield City Council agenda for Tuesday, April 26.

The petition can be viewed below: