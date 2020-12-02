Police investigating after body of Instagram influencer found on side of road

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Houston police are investigating the death of an Instagram influencer found unclothed on the side of the road over the weekend.

Alexis Leigh Robinault, who goes by Alexis Sharkey on Instagram, was last seen leaving her Houston house on Friday.

The next morning, police found the 26-year-old’s body on a nearby road.

“She was found along the side of the road and had no visible wounds. Robinault’s cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences,” HPD Homicide detectives wrote in a statement.

Robinault had nearly 42,000 followers on the platform and focused on beauty products and fashion. Her last post was Nov. 22. Influencers on the social media platform owned by Facebook are often paid by brands to promote products in their posts.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses and travel costs for her family says “she was a wife, daughter, sister, friend and loved by many.”

Houston police haven’t released any other details, but are asking for tips.

“Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS,” police said.