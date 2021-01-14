President Trump releases video statement after second impeachment

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — One week before his term ends and hours after the U.S. House impeached him for the second time, President Donald Trump released a video statement from the Oval Office Wednesday evening.

While he doesn’t mention the impeachment, President Trump said he unequivocally condemns violence seen last week at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the Article of Impeachment being filed.

“If you do any of these things you are not supporting our movement,” Trump said.

He is asking everyone who has supported his agenda to look for ways to ease tensions.

Trump also said he has directed federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain order during the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The video was posted on The White House’s official Twitter account. Trump’s account was permanently suspended on the platform last week.