Remembering the ‘Clark Griswold of Troy’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 1987, Ed Costa has been decorating three homes on Pawling Avenue in Troy for the holidays. Called the ‘Clark Griswold of Troy’ for the impressive light display, he unexpectedly passed away last week.

For more than 30 years, Costa has been sharing the joy of his favorite holiday with people in the community. Known for his sense of humor, he decorates the homes from Thanksgiving to the New Year, waiting until January 7, his father’s birthday, to take them down.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28 he passed away surrounded by family. A loss his family is still coming to terms with.

In his obituary, it says “he was always full of life, love and laughter with a sense of humor that could make any situation a joyful moment.” His stepdaughter, Kim Dunham, says he gave to many in the community especially during the holidays.

Dunham set up a GoFundMe in the hopes of taking the financial burden off her mother’s shoulders. They say after years of sharing light with the community, they’ve seen it returned in both messages and monetary donations.

On the GoFundMe page Dunham writes, “This man was the most generous human being on the face of this earth! I am hoping I can help my mother with some of the financial burden this will cause her. She has no idea I am setting this up and if she did she would say no because she is the one who always helps everyone else she never expects anyone to help her. She would rather give than receive.”

While they say they hope to continue the tradition of decorating the homes for the holidays, right now they’re not sure if they will. If you’d like to contact the family, reach out to Kim Dunham.