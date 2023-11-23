CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tomorrow is Black Friday, and many shoppers will be heading to their favorite retailers to get the best deals.

Black Friday’s huge sales are right around the corner, and while the days of camping out at local malls and swarming storefronts aren’t as popular nowadays, still over 130 million Americans are expected to get their hands on the biggest discounts they can find.

Shoppers will be looking for everything from computer’s to clothes and all the other Holiday shopping they want and need. Charles Kershaw of Holyoke, tells 22News, “I need to get a new TV and tomorrow’s gonna be the best time and the best day to do it on Black Friday, you can’t beat it.”

It’s an exciting time for shoppers looking to save money on their favorite deals but unfortunately Black Friday has a long history of being unsafe for shoppers. In recent years there have been numerous accounts of fistfights over certain items, identity theft, and lethal stampede’s.

State Farm suggests taking safety precautions while the stores are packed. They say to always:

Keep your purse and wallet close to your body

Do not argue or fight over an item

Always ask for help moving and loading large items if needed

Now if you’re not able to make it to one of the retailers holding sales Friday, many of those same stores will have discounts online through Cyber Monday.