Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Selfie seekers damage almond crops

by: KCRA's Kristen Simoes

(KCRA/NBC News)  Almond orchards are in full bloom in California, and that’s causing an influx of unwelcome visitors in pursuit of the perfect photo. 

Farmer Matt Cooley says selfie seekers by the hundreds are venturing onto his property near Dixon to take pictures. 

Cooley says people have damaged water lines, left trash behind and have even gotten stuck on his property.

“No Trespassing” signs have little effect.

“People walk right by the sign, or take a picture with the sign sometimes,” Cooley says.

It’s become such a problem that the Solano County Sheriff’s Department issued a reminder that trespassing is a misdemeanor that can result in arrest.

There’s also an unseen hazard for trespassers: pesticide exposure.

