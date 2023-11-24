AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A weekend of shopping continues.

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday where people ditch those crazy chain store lines and find the perfect Christmas gift with in their community.

Last year, shoppers at independent retailers and restaurants spent 17.9 billion dollars. 22News was at Coopers Gifts in Agawam to see why people love shopping at their favorite small business, “They have such wonderful items that you do not typically see in a chain store so we are looking at some purses some hobo purses and just window shopping currently,” said Jeanette Taylor of Connecticut.

The Owner of Coopers gifts told 22News that every dollar spent in a small business, 68 cents goes back into the community.