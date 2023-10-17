CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another vote for House Speaker is set for Wednesday, after Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio couldn’t secure support from the House Tuesday.

22News spoke with local political consultant Tony Cignoli about what American’s need to know at this time. Cignoli tells us that it has now been two weeks without a speaker of the house who is third in line to the presidency.

So if something were to happen to President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel, and then something to happen to Vice President Kamala Harris, that seat needs to be filled immediately. Cignoli adds that the US is only four weeks away from a government shutdown, and the end of the year is quickly approaching.

“We really don’t expect a lot to happen, and its going to take folks like Rep. McGovern and Rep. Neal, who’ve got seniority and a lot of experience, to find ways to try to make up for all of this lost time to do things they would like to for western Massachusetts,” Cignoli added.

Rep. Jordan was nominated last week to be speaker after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew from the race. Former President Donald Trump has also endorsed Jordan for the position.