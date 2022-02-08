Team USA’s Roque ‘honored’ to clear the way for Indigenous players

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — Abby Roque is an Olympic rookie garnering plenty of attention.

She’s the first Indigenous woman to play hockey for Team USA in the games.

“For me, it’s an honor. It’s something that I pride myself on just because I think it’s important for the sport,” Roque said. “It’s obviously a little sad because I wish I wasn’t the first. I wish there was lots of Indigenous women’s players who came through. But hopefully, I’m not the last.”

Roque, 24, who plays forward, grew up in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where most of the girls she played against were just like her. The difference: none had her skill level.

Teammate Megan Keller praised Roque’s “physicality and also her playmaking.”

Fellow Team USA forward Hilary Knight went as far as to say Roque would one day be the best female hockey player in the world. That’s high praise from Knight, herself often considered the best.

Forward Abby Roque #11 of Team United States tries to get the puck past goalkeeper Andrea Braendli #20 of Team Switzerland in the second period during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Goalkeeper Andrea Braendli #20 of Team Switzerland defends a shot by forward Abby Roque #11 of Team United States in the second period during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Roque’s teammates aren’t the only ones noticing her. She was on the cover of Sports Illustrated ahead of the Olympics.

“It can be a distraction for the people that are getting the media attention and also it can be a distraction for everybody else,” head coach Joel Johnson said. “Abby is a good example of someone who that stuff doesn’t bother her. She couldn’t care less about the attention. She wants to be a great teammate and I think she’s handled it incredibly well.”

For Roque, the Olympics is about wearing the Team USA jersey and winning gold for her teammates and her country.

But she’s still aware of the history she’s making and embracing the chance to clear the ice for others like her.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to be the first and be a role model and do all I can for the sport and just trying to make it inclusive,” she said. “It’s also, obviously, a little pressure. Obviously, in tryouts, you want to make the team so you can try to bring that to the team and bring that to other Indigenous kids.”

The U.S. women’s hockey team lost to Canada 4-2 on Tuesday — its first loss of the games — but its quest to defend the gold is still alive. Team USA plays the Czech Republic on Friday in the quarterfinals.