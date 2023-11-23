CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many gather with family and friends during the holiday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it sees an increase in drunk driving.

According to the NHTSA, over 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver between 2017 to 2021 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the administration says many people killed weren’t wearing seatbelts.

361 passenger vehicle occupants were killed, 52% of those killed at night were unbuckled, 46% of those killed during the day were unbuckled.