Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Patriots head west looking to get back to .500
Top Stories
One lane closed on Mass Pike in Chicopee due to crash
UMass researchers working to create temperature stable vaccines
Bird’s Famous Burgers in Springfield celebrates pandemic milestone with ribbon cutting
Savoy man identified after deadly motorcycle crash
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Fall Foliage Map
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take
Video
Top Stories
NY Blitz: Former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle shares his insights on the team
Video
Top Stories
Patriots head west looking to get back to .500
'Let's Go Brandon'? Here's what it really means
Chargers not looking past last year’s drubbing by Patriots
Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in Beijing
Video
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Quick and easy salmon rice bowls
Video
Top Stories
We’re in the kitchen making a secret raisin frosting
Video
Top Stories
Debunking common misconceptions about the Salem Witch trails
Video
Take a look at these yoga poses influenced by animals
Video
How to carve a pumpkin like a pro
Video
For the Whip City Witches it’s all about fun
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take
Videos
by:
Andy Adler
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:33 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Off-duty trooper from Monson charged in deadly motorcycle crash
Video
Aircrews rescue suspected human trafficking victims in Vermont
Rules for travelers coming into U.S. starting November 8
Video
Savoy man identified after deadly motorcycle crash
One lane closed on Mass Pike in Chicopee due to crash