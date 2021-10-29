Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) -- Sheriff Craig Apple is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the Albany County Sheriff’s Office filing a “sex crime” misdemeanor complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The conference will be live-streamed in the above player from the Clarksville Public Safety building in Clarksville.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they have been investigating Cuomo since August 5, 2021. They said a criminal complaint of forcible touching was submitted to their department.