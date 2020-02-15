Two-year anniversary of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Two years later and a city is mourning seventeen lives lost at a Parkland, Florida high school.

An active shooter walked through the doors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas changing the students, the staff, and the community’s lives forever.

MSD High School Drama Teacher, Melody Herzfeld told us her story.

“Two years ago, you know, February 14, 2018, it was really like any typical school day for high schoolers on Valentine’s Day. It was beautiful, the weather was good, everyone was dressed up a little bit,” says Herzfeld.

The school had a fire drill earlier that day. Hearing another alarm at the end of the day, the community had no idea their lives were about change forever.

“But then I heard like a garbage container dropping like a big drum on the concrete. Like boom! Boom! Boom boom! Like that. And then I saw all of the kids just kind of drop down and duck and then I heard ‘Code Red! Code Red!'” says Herzfeld.

She led her students to hide in a closet. Lights off. Doors locked. Silence.

“A former student texted me you have an active shooter on campus it’s real,” says Herzfeld.”

Students were seeing what was going on all over social media.

“You could just see like they would just sob and they were like holding their mouths,” says Herzfeld.

The SWAT team broke through the door, leading them to safety.

“So, we all just ran. The kids, I’ve never seen the kids run so fast in my life,” says Herzfeld. “The first person I saw was the culinary arts teacher, she ran to me, and she said ‘Feis is gone.'”

Two years gone… sisters, brothers, cousins, daughters, students, best friends, colleagues.

“It’s very cliche but you know, life is short. It’s very short. And the thing that I had noticed with these kids is the one that went through this trauma, they’ve forgiven a lot faster,” says Herzfeld. “They fight really hard with their friends, and they also forgive a lot faster. They are not letting any moments go. They are taking every moment right there as it happens.”