CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Horrific imagery and stories coming out of Israel has many people here back at home searching for ways to help.

Make sure to find a charity that is recommended by the Better Business Bureau, 22News spoke with Nora Gorenstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, who is raising aid. “Our community members and our brothers and sisters in Israel at this time are really just devastated,” stated Gorenstein.

Local communities feeling the impacts of the Israel-Hamas war overseas, the conflict claiming hundreds of innocent lives, injuring and displacing thousands more, leaving people back on U.S. soil, wondering how they can provide relief, the western Massachusetts community answering that call.

Leaders of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts have set up an emergency fund that will be used towards rebuilding Israel and supporting the victims of the attack. The CEO telling 22news they have to take action during this time of great of loss, “The needs on the ground is not so much material because of the difficulties with shipping and the logistics, so what we are trying to do right now is really to gather financial support, to enable most to be purchased, to work together with our overseas partners to make sure that the efforts can be fully coordinated.”

Better Business Bureau also recommends charities such as, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Save the Children, and Project HOPE.

The organization also says be on the look out for social media scammers, and make sure you are donating to experienced disaster relief charities.

The Jewish Federation also provides online resources on how to speak with children about this conflict, and how to support Jewish employees in the workplace.