President Biden recently signed new gun law legislation aimed at preventing gun violence. The bills, a significant change in Congress, and new measures passed in 30 years.

Political Analyst Dr. Stephen Coleman, said there’s something good to take away from the passing of the new gun legislation.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Coleman. “The Republicans and Democrats have been like the Hatfields & Mccoys in recent times, they’ve been fighting and arguing,” he added. “But here, they came to a compromise, and they came to a compromise for the greater good,” said Coleman.

Dr. Coleman said the public good will be served, if President Biden and Congress can come together over time.