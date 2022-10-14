BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – People in Bristol Connecticut are lifting each other up and showing support for their police department after Sergeant Dustin Demonte and officer Alex Hamzy died in the line of duty.

The two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call around 10:30 Wednesday night. Friday, the chief office of the medical examiner determined they were both shot multiple times, and named the cause of death as homicide.

Now a portrait of each police officer hangs outside the police department, honoring their life and work. A tribute with loving mementos grows outside, as mourners place flowers, balloons and flags on a police cruiser during a vigil Friday night.

“It gives me chills and goosebumps to see the support that is being given to these fallen officers.

These guys paid the ultimate price, doing their jobs, and its happened in a tragedy. Its great to see the community come together an show their support for the Bristol police,” expressed Bristol resident James Jehnings.

A procession followed the body of Sergeant Demonte from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home. Just one day after being shot in the same incident, officer Alec Iurato waited at the New Haven funeral home to honor his fallen brother.

Bristol was the hometown of Sergeant Demonte and officer Hamzy where their faces were known well.