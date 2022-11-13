SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Indian Orchard Mills had open studios this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday from 12p.m. to 4p.m. Art, a brewery, food trucks, and live music were all on display in the vintage factory-turned-art-studio and industrial space.

The Mill holds 60 artists, each of them having their own studio and all of them adding their own unique perspectives to the factory. Visitors from across the area came to the gallery to check out the creativity on display.

It was free to attend, however, a suggested donation or supporting local artists by buying a holiday gift, was encouraged.

“It’s something you can bring the whole family to. You bring the family, you bring the kids, they get to see a lot of art; get inspired, get off the iPad, and really see the artists, touch the art, get familiar with the mill,” expressed Artist Wayne One.

The Mill’s open studio weekend is over, but there are plans for another one this spring.