Harriet Tubman mural — and photo of a girl reaching out to her — goes viral

(WFLA/CNN) – You can now visit Cambridge, Maryland to see a mural honoring Harriet Tubman, the legendary escaped slave and conductor of the Underground Railroad.

Tubman was supposed to be the new face of the $20 bill, but the Trump administration has delayed the change for several years.

The Harriet Tubman mural on the museum bearing her name was completed Monday.

Watching “Lovie Meets Harriet” go viral has been surreal. So far our International count is Norway, Italy, Virgin…Posted by Maiden Maryland on Sunday, May 26, 2019

The legendary conductor reaches a helping hand as if to lead an escaping slave to safety.

In less than a week, an image of a little girl at the mural has gone viral and it has become a gathering place for those seeking to learn.

“It really is an indication of Harriet’s spirit. It really tells me we’re on the right path,” said Adrian Holmes.

Tubman was born a slave in Dorchester County near Cambridge.

In 1849, she escaped and yet returned 13 times to rescue some 70 enslaved people via the Underground Railroad.

She became a leader in the abolition movement and was a scout and spay for the U.S. Army during the Civil War.

To Holmes, who helped make the mural happen, she is an American hero.

“She just embodies everything we say this country should be when you talk about patriotism this woman has done it,” Holmes said.

That’s why in Cambridge there is anger over the announcement by the Treasury Secretary that a $20 bill featuring Tubman promised by President Barack Obama for next year has been delayed until 2026 at the earliest.

Neenee Taylor was so upset she drove here from Washington D.C.

“So it’s like black people are always pushed back. We always pushed back but it’s okay because we have the spirit to go forward,” Taylor said.

The museum says they will fight to get the Tubman $20 bill back on track.

“Look at the mural what is she saying? Come on the time is now let’s do this,” Holmes said.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.