Breaking News
Section of Elm Street closed in Hatfield due to fire

PHOTOS: 22News takes the #AgeChallenge

Viral

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FaceApp)

(WWLP) – Ever wonder what you would look like when you’re old and gray? Well, now you don’t have to thanks to FaceApp’s new ‘Old HD/age’ filters.

If you’ve been scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, you’ve probably already seen your friends taking part in the viral #AgeChallenge! All you have to do is upload your photo to Faceapp or take a selfie within the app, and let it do the rest of the work.

For those concerned about privacy issues, click here to read FaceApp’s Privacy Policy.

PHOTOS: 22News employees take #AgeChallenge

  • Anchor Tamara Sacharczyk
  • Anchor Tamara Sacharczyk (FaceApp)
  • Reporter Hector Molina
  • Reporter Hector Molina (FaceApp)
  • Meteorologist Nick Bannin
  • Meteorologist Nick Bannin (FaceApp)
  • Mass Appeal Host Danny New
  • Mass Appeal Host Danny New (FaceApp)
  • Digital Reporter Monica Ricci
  • Digital Reporter Monica Ricci (FaceApp)
  • Reporter/Anchor Nick Aresco
  • Reporter/Anchor Nick Aresco (FaceApp)
  • Producer Kristen Linnartz
  • Producer Kristen Linnartz (FaceApp)
  • Reporter Sydney Snow
  • Reporter Sydney Snow (FaceApp)
  • Reporter Jen Zarate
  • Reporter Jen Zarate (FaceApp)
  • Digital Reporter Katrina Kincade
  • Digital Reporter Katrina Kincade (FaceApp)
  • 22News Reporter/Anchor Mike Masciadrelli
  • 22News Reporter/Anchor Mike Masciadrelli (FaceApp)
  • Meteorologist Kelly Reardon
  • Meteorologist Kelly Reardon (FaceApp)

See who else has participated in the challenge:

Police work can absolutely age you. These pics are 5 years apart 😉 😂😳Ofc Michael Wilk, PIOChicopee Police Department

Posted by Chicopee Police Department on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Alert Radar

Trending Stories