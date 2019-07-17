PHOTOS: 22News takes the #AgeChallenge

(WWLP) – Ever wonder what you would look like when you’re old and gray? Well, now you don’t have to thanks to FaceApp’s new ‘Old HD/age’ filters.
If you’ve been scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, you’ve probably already seen your friends taking part in the viral #AgeChallenge! All you have to do is upload your photo to Faceapp or take a selfie within the app, and let it do the rest of the work.
For those concerned about privacy issues, click here to read FaceApp’s Privacy Policy.
PHOTOS: 22News employees take #AgeChallenge
See who else has participated in the challenge: