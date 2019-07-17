PHOTOS: 22News takes the #AgeChallenge

(WWLP) – Ever wonder what you would look like when you’re old and gray? Well, now you don’t have to thanks to FaceApp’s new ‘Old HD/age’ filters.

If you’ve been scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, you’ve probably already seen your friends taking part in the viral #AgeChallenge! All you have to do is upload your photo to Faceapp or take a selfie within the app, and let it do the rest of the work.

For those concerned about privacy issues, click here to read FaceApp’s Privacy Policy.

PHOTOS: 22News employees take #AgeChallenge

Anchor Tamara Sacharczyk

Anchor Tamara Sacharczyk (FaceApp)

Reporter Hector Molina

Reporter Hector Molina (FaceApp)

Meteorologist Nick Bannin

Meteorologist Nick Bannin (FaceApp)

Mass Appeal Host Danny New

Mass Appeal Host Danny New (FaceApp)

Digital Reporter Monica Ricci

Digital Reporter Monica Ricci (FaceApp)

Reporter/Anchor Nick Aresco

Reporter/Anchor Nick Aresco (FaceApp)

Producer Kristen Linnartz

Producer Kristen Linnartz (FaceApp)

Reporter Sydney Snow

Reporter Sydney Snow (FaceApp)

Reporter Jen Zarate

Reporter Jen Zarate (FaceApp)

Digital Reporter Katrina Kincade

Digital Reporter Katrina Kincade (FaceApp)

22News Reporter/Anchor Mike Masciadrelli

22News Reporter/Anchor Mike Masciadrelli (FaceApp)

Meteorologist Kelly Reardon

Meteorologist Kelly Reardon (FaceApp)

See who else has participated in the challenge: