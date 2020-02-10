Retiring police K9 gets heartwarming sendoff

ARIZONA (CNN) – A beloved “top dog” at an Arizona Police department is retiring.

Bruno is Belgian Malinois who’s certified in Patrol tactics and narcotics detection.

His career with the Oro Valley Police Department spans seven human years.

That’s half a lifetime for his breed.

The police department posted video of Bruno’s last day on the job.

The K9’s accomplishments include sniffing out nearly a million dollar’s worth of drugs and keeping his handler safe.

His reward?

An ice-cream sandwich and some belly rub.

Bruno also got a “last call” from the dispatcher, who said over the police radio,

Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night you can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys. Dispatcher, Oro Valley Police Department

The video of the sweet sendoff has gone viral.