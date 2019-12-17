Watch Live
Virginia sheriff says he’ll deputize residents if gun laws pass

News

by: The Associated Press

Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff has vowed to deputize county residents if the new Democratic majority in the state legislature passes gun control measures.

“Every Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia will see the consequences if our General Assembly passes further unnecessary gun restrictions,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins wrote on Facebook. “I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms.”

Jenkins made the vow last Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting where the board agreed to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, news outlets reported. The Culpeper board unanimously agreed on the resolution, joining the counties of Alleghany, Roanoke and Halifax, WDBJ-TV reported.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures now that voters have elected Democratic majorities of in both legislative chambers.

