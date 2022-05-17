NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the rising rates of food insecurities in western Massachusetts, Grow Food Northampton has teamed up with other non-profit organizations to present Valley Grow Day.

In 2018, two local nonprofit farms, Just Roots and Grow Food Northampton, formed Valley Grows Day. In hopes to raise money for the innovation and expansion of services to address growing food insecurity in the Valley.

The virtual event is for community members to show their support by donating to local organizations dedicated to growing food.

Participating organizations:

“Across the diverse communities in our region, these groups expand access to healthy, local food for everyone, and create opportunities for the next generation of urban and rural farmers,” says Cathy Wirth, Interim Executive Director of Just Roots. “Valley Grows Day offers the community an opportunity to support the participating organizations in their critical food and land access work,” Wirth continued.

The event will take place all day Tuesday. The collective goal for Valley Grows Day is $129,300.