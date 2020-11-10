Virtual tribute created to honor Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans who died during pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An online virtual tribute has been created to honor and remember veterans who died from COVID-19 while under the care of the Soldiers’ Home as well as veterans at the home who died from other causes during the pandemic.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition announced on Tuesday that they created the tribute with the approval of the veterans families. It contains images, a short narrative, and a link to a funeral notice or obituary with information about the veteran’s life and military service.

It will also include information on current Soldiers’ Home at Holyoke residents.

According to a news release from the Coalition, they have documented the names of 32 veterans whose family members have confirmed died of COVID-19 while residents of the Home and another 5 veterans who died from other causes.

Family members of any veteran who died from COVID-19 while under the care of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke or of current residents who would like the veteran’s name listed should contact the Coalition by sending an email to holyokesoldiershomecoalition@gmail.com.

You can view the Coalition tribute here.