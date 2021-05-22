Virtual walk to support those suffering from Huntington’s Disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Despite COVID-19 limitations, supporters of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America raised money on Saturday through a series of virtual walks in western Massachusetts.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that affects a person’s physical and mental abilities. Nearly 250,000 Americans either have the symptoms or are in danger of inheriting the disease.

The virtual walk is sponsored and organized by the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Chapter of Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Virtual walks became popular during COVID-19, to accommodate social distancing guidelines. People participate in different locations and supports donate individually.

We welcome families, friends and anyone who would like to come out to support a walk in the fight against HD. We encourage all those that can, to donate and/or walk with us in spirit or in person, in memory of those family members that we have lost, and in honor of those who are fighting this debilitating disease. We look forward to when we can all come together again for this great cause Kinser Cancelmo, Event Coordinator

Since it began in 2007, this grassroots fundraising event has raised more than $14 million dollars, and has had events in over 100 U.S. cities.

For more information on the cause and how to donate, click here.

