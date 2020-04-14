1  of  3
Breaking News
Hampden DA, Springfield Police looking to identify person in photo 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hampshire County Jail, one staff member tested positive Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Virus fuels pot industry’s push for online sales, delivery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP) – Colorado has made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilling one of the pot industry’s biggest wishes.

The move is also fueling the argument for more concessions that could be made permanent when the crisis eases. Dispensaries can remain open during a statewide stay-at-home order, and customers can now pay for marijuana online and then pick up their purchase at the store.

Online sales had been barred in large part because most credit card companies shy away from dealing with a drug that is illegal federally.

Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Oregon also allow online recreational marijuana sales.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today